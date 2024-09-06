Ujjain Rape: 'Looks Like Govt Has No Plan To Stop This,' Ex-CM Kamal Nath Slams BJP Over 'Rise In Women Crime'; (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath hit out at the BJP government over the Ujjain rape case on Friday. Referring to the alleged rise in crimes against women in Madhya Pradesh under the BJP regime, Nath told media persons "Some cases come to the fore and some never."

Nath was in the state capital; earlier he had visited the CM house and paid homage to CM Mohan Yadav’s father, Poonam Chand Yadav.

Notably, a video surfaced on social media, showing a man raping a woman behind the trashcan on a busy road, and none of them stopped the act. The video has rocked the nation, with opposition Congress, journalists, and netizens condemning the incident reported in the CM's constituency, Ujjain.

VIDEO | Ujjain rape case: "Rape cases are being reported from every district. Some incidents are not reported, others come to light. Law and order system has failed completely, and people of Madhya Pradesh are witness to it," says senior Congress leader Kamal Nath… pic.twitter.com/Aaqrd29OiD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2024

Nath said, “In the state cases related to loot, women rapes are on the rise, but the state government has no plans to stop them."

Talking about his meeting with party leader Rahul Gandhi, he said that they had discussion on many issues. He added that he is not running behind any of the posts, and he wanted to serve the party whatever post the party leaders offer.

Replying to a question about the formation of the new Congress working committee of the state unit, “This state is not a small state; it is equal to four states. That’s why it is taking time to form the new committee.”.