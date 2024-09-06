 Ujjain Rape: ‘Jungle Raaj’ Congress Slams Ruling BJP After Video Shows Woman Rape On Footpath In Broad Daylight
Ujjain Rape: ‘Jungle Raaj’ Congress Slams Ruling BJP After Video Shows Woman Rape On Footpath In Broad Daylight

The incident, which took place on Friday, has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation, as it occurred in the constituency of the Chief Minister.

Updated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ruling BJP and opposition Congress came face-to-face after a disturbing video surfaced on social media on Friday, showing a youth allegedly raping a woman on a footpath in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The Congress slammed it as ‘jungle raaj’ as the horrific incident was reported in the constituency of the Chief Minister.

Congress using Ujjain incident for political gains: VD  

Reacting to the incident, BJP Chief VD Sharma accused the Congress party of politicizing the issue for their gain. He stated, "Congress has no substantial issues to challenge the Madhya Pradesh government, and they are trying to exploit such incidents for their benefit. The BJP government was the first to introduce a law that allows the death penalty for such crimes. The accused has already been arrested, and the state government will ensure strict action against those responsible."

Sharma emphasised that the BJP is committed to taking swift and stringent measures to ensure justice is served, rejecting the Congress's allegations as baseless.

Why is BJP silent over Ujjain case? asks Jitu

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari criticized the BJP for its alleged inaction and silence over the incident, particularly pointing fingers at top leaders. "While the BJP protests against incidents in other states, they remain silent about a woman being raped in CM Mohan Yadav's constituency. Why are CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and PM Modi silent on this? There is a 'Jungle Raj' in Madhya Pradesh; no one is safe here. BJP leaders should focus on addressing these incidents happening right in their own state," Patwari stated.

His comments reflect the growing anger within the opposition, who accuse the ruling party of failing to ensure women's safety in their constituencies.

