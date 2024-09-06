Indore: Man Duped Of ₹16 Lakhs On Pretext Of Investment, Crime Branch Returns Entire Amount

CBI returned the entire money to the bank account of the complainant | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was duped of Rs 16 lakh by conmen on the pretext of earing a huge profit by investing money through them. Fortunately, the crime branch managed to return the entire money to the bank account of the complainant within a few days.

DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi informed Free Press that one Pushpendra had lodged a complaint that his number was added in a WhatsApp group by an unidentified person a few days ago. Then, the conmen had posted information that people can get a good return by investing money through them.

The conmen had informed that the people can get profit by investing in different plans including a minimum plan of Rs 1,000. Pushpendra transferred Rs 1,000 and soon after sending money, he received Rs 1300. Later, a cybercriminal lured him to invest a big amount to get a big amount in return.

The conmen added his number in a telegram group and received Rs 5 lakh online from him on the pretext of investing money in Bitcoin. When the complainant tried to withdraw money with profit, one of the conmen informed him to transfer Rs 11 lakh more to withdraw the entire amount. The complainant later transferred Rs 11 lakh to the bank account given by the accused.

After receiving money, the conmen removed his number from the group and stopped contacting him. A total of Rs 16 lakh were duped by the conmen from the complainant.

After receiving a complaint through the cyber helpline number, the crime branch team managed to freeze the entire amount in the bank account and later returned it to the complainant’s bank account.

The crime branch officers have urged people to exit from unidentified groups on social media. People should not download any apk file and must not open links sent by unidentified people to avoid online frauds.

Immediately report online fraud on the cyber helpline 7049124445, NCRP portal or the number 1930 immediately.