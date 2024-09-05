 VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh Govt School Teacher Gets Farewell Like A Bride's 'Vidai', Crying Villagers Call Him 'A Boon For The Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Madhya Pradesh Govt School Teacher Gets Farewell Like A Bride's 'Vidai', Crying Villagers Call Him 'A Boon For The Students

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh Govt School Teacher Gets Farewell Like A Bride's 'Vidai', Crying Villagers Call Him 'A Boon For The Students

A going away ceremony for the teacher was organised in the Rurai Government school in the Lahar village of Bhind district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a government school teacher's farewell akin to a bride's 'vidai' is being widely circulated on social media.

The incident pertains to Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, where, right from children to the elderly, villagers gathered in large numbers to bid farewell to their favourite teacher on his last working day on Teacher's Day. The video shows the students crying and hugging their teacher, Arun Tripathi. Even the elderly did not shy away from tears. They hugged him and showered with garlands of flowers.

Read Also
Teachers' Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par's Aamir Khan To Chak De India's SRK, 10 Reel Life Teachers...
article-image

Watch the video here:

According to information, teacher Arun Tripathi was employed at the Rurai Government school in Lahar village of Bhind some years ago. The villagers said that the school and the quality of teaching were in dire need of improvement. Tripathi came as a boon for the school. Villagers told me that after Tripathi's efforts, the school has been upgraded tenfold and the quality of education has improved dramatically.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Honoring Educators From PG Garodia, Campion, CES's Michael High, Pawar Public, & Beacon High Schools
FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Honoring Educators From PG Garodia, Campion, CES's Michael High, Pawar Public, & Beacon High Schools
Govt Starts Discounted Onion Sale At ₹35/kg In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Govt Starts Discounted Onion Sale At ₹35/kg In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)

Students are more willing to come to school, they are more learnt, the results have changed dramatically, and all of this is because of the teacher that came to the village when it was in dire need.

Tripathi's transfer has left the entire village shocked and in pain.

The villagers decided to organise a small farewell ceremony for him on Wednesday to thank him for his efforts and dedication that changed their school and the future of the kids for the better.

Read Also
58-Year-Old Govt School Teacher Shows Obscene Videos To Girls, Touches Their Private Parts In Madhya...
article-image

Villagers loved Tripathi

Tripathi's behaviour was very respectful and helpful towards the villagers as well. His kindness made him everyone's favourite around the village.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Youth Accidentally Shoots Friend While Showing Off Pistol; Victim Cooks Story To Save Bestie...

Bhopal Youth Accidentally Shoots Friend While Showing Off Pistol; Victim Cooks Story To Save Bestie...

Congress Media Wing Meeting Party Leaders Trade Barbs Over Nath Govt Performance

Congress Media Wing Meeting Party Leaders Trade Barbs Over Nath Govt Performance

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh Govt School Teacher Gets Farewell Like A Bride's 'Vidai', Crying Villagers...

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh Govt School Teacher Gets Farewell Like A Bride's 'Vidai', Crying Villagers...

58-Year-Old Govt School Teacher Shows Obscene Videos To Girls, Touches Their Private Parts In Madhya...

58-Year-Old Govt School Teacher Shows Obscene Videos To Girls, Touches Their Private Parts In Madhya...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Bids Farewell To His Father, Immerses Ashes In Kshipra River

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Bids Farewell To His Father, Immerses Ashes In Kshipra River