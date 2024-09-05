VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh Govt School Teacher Gets Farewell Like A Bride's 'Vidai', Crying Villagers Call Him 'A Boon For The Students

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a government school teacher's farewell akin to a bride's 'vidai' is being widely circulated on social media.

The incident pertains to Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, where, right from children to the elderly, villagers gathered in large numbers to bid farewell to their favourite teacher on his last working day on Teacher's Day. The video shows the students crying and hugging their teacher, Arun Tripathi. Even the elderly did not shy away from tears. They hugged him and showered with garlands of flowers.

Watch the video here:

According to information, teacher Arun Tripathi was employed at the Rurai Government school in Lahar village of Bhind some years ago. The villagers said that the school and the quality of teaching were in dire need of improvement. Tripathi came as a boon for the school. Villagers told me that after Tripathi's efforts, the school has been upgraded tenfold and the quality of education has improved dramatically.

Students are more willing to come to school, they are more learnt, the results have changed dramatically, and all of this is because of the teacher that came to the village when it was in dire need.

Tripathi's transfer has left the entire village shocked and in pain.

The villagers decided to organise a small farewell ceremony for him on Wednesday to thank him for his efforts and dedication that changed their school and the future of the kids for the better.

Villagers loved Tripathi

Tripathi's behaviour was very respectful and helpful towards the villagers as well. His kindness made him everyone's favourite around the village.