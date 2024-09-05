58-Year-Old Govt School Teacher Shows Obscene Videos To Girls, Touches Their Private Parts In Madhya Pradesh, Arrested

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): A 58-year-old government school teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting young girl students in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur on Wednesday.

The incident is of the Ramnagar area, where a teacher would allegedly show them obscene videos on his mobile phone and even touch their private parts.

The accused, identified as Shiv Vishal Namdev, a 58-year-old resident of Chukan village, was arrested by police on Wednesday evening following complaints.

The incident took place between August 20 and 24 at a government school under Sankul Kendra Malga.

According to information, the regular school teacher was away in Bhopal for training during these days, and Shiv Vishal Namdev, a teacher from Saitinchua Primary School, was temporarily assigned to the school.

During his time at the school, the accused teacher committed this disgraceful act. When the regular teacher returned, the students shared their ordeal with her, and she informed the parents. This is not the first complaint against Shiv Vishal Namdev, as he has been accused of similar misconduct in the past.

On Wednesday afternoon, the students’ parents went to the Ramnagar police station to file a complaint. By 9 PM, a case was registered against the teacher under the molestation and SC/ST Act, leading to his arrest.