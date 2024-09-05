 VIDEO: Drunk Teacher Cuts Off Student's Braid In Madhya Pradesh; Suspended On Teachers' Day!
On Teachers Day 2024, a shocking video from a government school in Madhya Pradesh shows a drunk teacher cutting off a fifth-grade girl's braid for not studying properly, ignoring her pleas.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab | X/@bhilck4666

On Teachers Day 2024, as India celebrates its educators for their contribution towards society, a shocking video has surfaced online. In the now-viral video, a drunk teacher cut off a young schoolgirl's braid.

The incident reportedly happened at the Semalkheda Government School, located in Ratoti Tehsil's Semalkheda village, Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.

In the video, it can be seen that the teacher, identified as Veer Singh Maida, is standing with a pair of scissors in his hand beside the student. It is clearly visible that he is in a drunken state.

The girl student standing beside him appears scared and can be seen crying. According to Haribhoomi's report, the drunken teacher cut off the fifth-grade girl's braid as a punishment for not studying properly. The girl begged and cried nonstop, but the teacher paid her no attention at all.

article-image

The video has garnered a lot of attention online as many users express their concern over the incident.

The caption on the social media post read, "The incident of a teacher scaring tribal students after drinking alcohol in village Semalkhedi of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh is highly condemnable. Such acts are endangering the future of our children. The administration is requested to take action as soon as possible and take strict action against the guilty teacher."

The teacher has been suspended by the school administration after the incident came to light, according to multiple media reports. Following the incident, an investigation was ordered by the Assistant Commissioner of the Tribal Welfare Department, Ranjana Singh, according to ETV Bharat.

An investigative team visited the school to look into the situation and spoke with the students, recording their statements about the incident and the teacher's behavior towards them and on the school premises.

