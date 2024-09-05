Shocking VIDEO: Muslim Student Suspended For Bringing 'Non-Veg' Food In Uttar Pradesh School

Screengrab of School Principal | X/@ShadabKhanPost

In a shocking video, a school principal was seen engaging in a heated argument with a parent of a student for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food in tiffin to school. The 7-year-old student, who belongs to the Muslim community, has been suspended from the school for the same reason.

This incident is reportedly from Hilton Public School in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, the student's mother can be heard arguing with the principal, claiming that the student did not carry non-vegetarian food in his tiffin and refuting the comments made on a religious basis.

The principal went on to argue that the school does not wish to teach students who bring non-vegetarian food to school and made derogatory remarks about Muslims, including accusing the students of wanting to demolish Hindu temples.

"We don't want to teach such students who break our temples, bring non-veg food to school, harm Hindus, and talk about converting all Hindus and destroying Ram Mandir," the principal stated in the heated argument.

The principal further stated that the student often carries non-vegetarian food, which he was asked not to bring to school, and accused the student of influencing other students to convert their religion.

During the heated argument, the mother also claimed that the student was allegedly made to sit in school without being allowed to attend classes for the entire day, and the school did not inform the parent about this incident.

The principal stated that the school would provide a transfer certificate to the parents.

Police Investigation Underway

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the Amroha Police took to social media and commented that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

"Sir, regarding the above case, please be informed that a three-member investigation committee has been constituted by the District School Inspector Amroha to investigate and take action on the viral video. The law and order situation is normal," the comment read.