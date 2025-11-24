 Indore News: ‘Growth Begins By Identifying Your Distinct Strengths' Says Business Strategist Anuj Mittal
Indore News: 'Growth Begins By Identifying Your Distinct Strengths' Says Business Strategist Anuj Mittal

Anuj Mittal, renowned business strategist, has urged young professionals to identify their 'Brilliance'. He asked professionals to clearly define their aims of what they want to achieve in the next 2-5 years, stating that growth begins by identifying one's 'Distinct Strengths'.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
He spoke on AI FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and clarified that generic AI cannot provide any business with a sustainable competitive advantage. Instead, the focus should be on judiciously using data and developing long-term capabilities, he said.

Mittal was addressing here a workshop organised on the subject 'The Science of Scaling 100X,'. The programme was organised by Indore Management Association (IMA) at a city hotel.

The most impactful part of the session was debunking the myth of the hockey-stick graph. Using the analogy of a tree fractal, Mittal explained that real growth is not linear but spiral (or curvilinear). For 100X scaling, he presented a four-part fractal framework encompassing Operational Capacity, Selling Capacity, Demand Creation and Throughput. Mittal told participants,

"The issue is not selling more, but understanding the customer more." He taught that market demand is determined by the customer's need, not the product. Five crucial bases for understanding customers were outlined. These are features, benefits, demand, price, and need. Participants developed strategic segmentation grids through workbook activities.

