 Depressed, 32-Year-Old Lady Subedar Jumps From 7th Floor During Maternity Leave In Indore
A security guard noticed the incident and immediately informed the police. Police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old lady Subedar jumped from the seventh floor of a building in Indore on Friday. Preliminary investigations suggested that she was suffering from depression.

According to information, she was on a maternity leave and was about to rejoin in a few days. The incident occurred at officers residential building in police training college campus around 5:30 am.

According to Police, the deceased was identified as Neha Sharma, a native of Neemuch and was living Shipra Building in PTC campus. She was married to Omsharan, who is a teacher. She had gone out for a morning walk but suddenly jumped from the top floor of a nearby building in which senior police officials live.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Neha was married in 2019 and had two children.

She joined the police department in 2015 and was posted at the PTC. Neha is survived by her 8-month-old daughter and a 4-year-old son. 

The police began a probe into the case to ascertain the exact reason behind her drastic step.

