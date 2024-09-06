Depressed, 32-Year-Old Lady Subedar Jumps From 7th Floor During Maternity Leave In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old lady Subedar jumped from the seventh floor of a building in Indore on Friday. Preliminary investigations suggested that she was suffering from depression.

According to information, she was on a maternity leave and was about to rejoin in a few days. The incident occurred at officers residential building in police training college campus around 5:30 am.

According to Police, the deceased was identified as Neha Sharma, a native of Neemuch and was living Shipra Building in PTC campus. She was married to Omsharan, who is a teacher. She had gone out for a morning walk but suddenly jumped from the top floor of a nearby building in which senior police officials live.

A security guard noticed the incident and immediately informed the police. Police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Neha was married in 2019 and had two children.

She joined the police department in 2015 and was posted at the PTC. Neha is survived by her 8-month-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.

The police began a probe into the case to ascertain the exact reason behind her drastic step.