Bhopal: Kalidas’s Classic Meghdootam In Odissi Dance Captivates Audience At Bharat Bhavan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Classic work of Kalidas’s Meghdootam in Odissi dance captivated the audience at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Sunday, the second-day of the four-day concert Badal Raag. It was presented by the seven disciples of noted Odissi dancer Nivedita from New Delhi. It was coordinated by Lipsa Satpathy.

The dancers told how Yaksha requests clouds to convey his message to his beloved. A beautiful depiction of separation, love, nature and human emotions was seen.

Not only this, the dancers presented immortal creation of Kalidas on the stage with a wonderful combination of dance and music. In the next phase, the dancers presented Narmada Ashtakam in which he praised Maa Narmada, her power to grant peace and salvation and expressed the desire for happiness, peace and prosperity in life through dance.

They also presented Jal Mangalam based on the rainy season. They presented the infinite beauty of nature and the complexities of human emotions. Besides, the dancers started off their presentation with Mangalacharan in which they presented Shiva Panchak while worshipping Lord Shiva.

In this presentation, a beautiful coordination of dance and devotion was seen with mantra of Om Namah Shivaya. Through the dance, the dancers described Lord Shiva as the destroyer and the god of reconstruction.