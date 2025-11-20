Who Is Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar? Udaipur's Jag Mandir Palace Custodian, Where Indo-US Couple’s Lavish Wedding Will Take Place

Who Is Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar? Udaipur's Jag Mandir Palace Custodian | Instagram

Udaipur: US President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, has arrived in India to take part in the high-profile wedding celebrations of billionaire Raju Mantena’s son. Mantena, a US-based entrepreneur with deep South Indian roots, is hosting an extravagant event.

Prominent artists and distinguished guests are expected to attend the ceremony. According to The Daily Guardian, NRI couple Vamsi Gadiraju and Netra Mantena are getting married.

The high-profile wedding will take place on 21 and 22 November. The main ceremony will be held at the historic Jag Mandir Palace, located in the middle of Lake Pichola.

The Jag Mandir Palace is managed by Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a palace built on an island in Lake Pichola. It is also called the "Lake Garden Palace."

Who Is Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar?

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar is a prominent figure from Udaipur’s royal family who has played a key role in modernising the Jagmandir Island Palace, transforming it into a premium wedding destination and hospitality hub under the HRH Group of Hotels. He is the 77th custodian of the House of Mewar.

He is the Chairman and Managing Director of the HRH Group of Hotels, and his role involves preserving the palace’s heritage while also implementing innovative, hospitality-focused business strategies.

Lakshyaraj Singh’s father, Arvind Singh Mewar, was the former Chairman and Managing Director of the HRH Group of Hotels, which was established by his own father in 1963.

Who Owns Jag Mandir Palace?

Jag Mandir Palace is owned by the royal family of Mewar and managed by the HRH Group of Hotels, which is now under the leadership of the current Chairman and Managing Director, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar. He took over the leadership after his father, Arvind Singh Mewar, passed away in March this year.

