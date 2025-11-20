 Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar: DK Camp MLAs Rush Delhi To Meet High Command, Press For CM Rotation
Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar: DK Camp MLAs Rush Delhi To Meet High Command, Press For CM Rotation

With the Congress government completing two and a half years in office, the leadership rotation debate has resurfaced prominently. The MLAs, all seen as loyal to Shivakumar, travelled to the capital on Thursday afternoon seeking meetings with senior leaders.

Rahul M
Updated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
DK Shivakumar (left) and Siddaramaiah (right)

Tensions within the Karnataka Congress have intensified as ten MLAs from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s camp rushed to Delhi, increasing pressure on the party high command to implement the long-discussed power-sharing arrangement, according to reports.

With the Congress government completing two and a half years in office, the leadership rotation debate has resurfaced prominently. The MLAs, all seen as loyal to Shivakumar, travelled to the capital on Thursday afternoon seeking meetings with senior leaders. The faction is reportedly pushing the high command to honour the alleged agreement made when the government was formed.

The group is expected to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge this evening, followed by a meeting with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Friday.

Those who travelled today include Dinesh Gooligowda, Ravi Ganiga and Gubbi Vasu, while Anekal Shivanna, Nelamangala Srinivas, Iqbal Hussain, Kunigal Ranganath, Shivaganga Basavaraju and Balakrishna are expected to arrive tomorrow. More MLAs aligned with Shivakumar may head to Delhi over the weekend.

article-image

MLA Iqbal Hussain told India Today, “Why am I going? To ask for gold or diamonds? No. I am going for DK Shivakumar.”

Earlier, DK Suresh, Shivakumar’s brother, expressed confidence that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “will keep his word,” a statement seen as a subtle reminder of the rotational chief minister pact reportedly discussed in 2023.

Siddaramaiah, however, dismissed the buzz, calling it a “media creation” and insisting he has a five-year mandate. He attributed the renewed chatter to his earlier remark that a cabinet reshuffle could be considered after 2.5 years.

Meanwhile, BJP leader R Ashoka claimed both leaders are locked in a power struggle, saying Karnataka is “suffering” because of it.

