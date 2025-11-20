VIDEO: Haryana Congress Holds ‘Halla Bol’ March Against BJP's Vote Theft

Haryana Congress Holds ‘Halla Bol’ March Against BJP's Vote Theft |

Chandigarh: Led by the Haryana Congress chief Rao Narendra Singh, party leaders and workers took out a ``halla bol'' protest march in Haryana’s Kaithal city on Thursday against BJP government's ``vote theft’’ and other issues.

The state Congress has launched a statewide stir by holding district-wise protests after the leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi recently levelled allegations pertaining to large scale vote thefts in the country and stating that in Haryana also a large number of votes are under suspicion.

The protest march in Kaithal also had other senior leaders including AICC general secretary and Rajya Sabha members Randeep Singh Surjewala and Haryana co-incharge Prafull Gudde, district president Ramchandra Gurjar Dhand and Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala, who also submitted a memorandum to President of India through local sub-divisional magistrate.

Addressing the gathering, Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh alleged that votes have also been stolen on a massive scale in Haryana in the same tactic of vote theft that the BJP has been using in every corner of the country.

He added that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was right when he said that one out of every eight votes in Haryana were fake and around 25 lakh votes were stolen.

Randeep Singh Surjewala launched a scathing attack on the BJP government and chief minister Nayab Saini alleging that for the past one year, a blatant looting of the exchequer has been going on in Haryana.

He further alleged that the BJP has not only stolen votes but, but also stolen MSP and compensation for crops and mountains, and destroyed law and order.

Gudde said that when the British ruled India, Congress and Indians together liberated the country. ``Today, the time has come to throw out the dictatorial BJP regime ruling at the Centre and in Haryana’’, he alleged.