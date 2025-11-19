Punjab Shocker: Jail Guard Shoots Wife & Mother-In-Law With AK-47 Before Shooting Self In Gurdaspur – VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@ysatyandra

Gurdaspur: A shocking incident has come to light from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. A jail guard posted at Gurdaspur jail shot dead his wife and mother-in-law before taking his own life with an AK-47.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night. The deceased guard has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) jawan deployed at the jail along with Punjab Police personnel.

Reportedly, Gurpreet Singh shot his wife Ankwinder Kaur and her mother before locking himself inside his quarters. Police immediately cordoned off the area and attempted to persuade him to surrender. A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media and gone viral.

According to the victim's family member, the couple had been facing marital issues for years. Parminder Kaur, sister of Akvinder Kaur, said the two were married in 2016 and had frequent arguments. She has alleged that Gurpreet mentally tortured her sister and had been threatening her. They got married in 2016.

Describing the Parminder said, "He came at 3:00 am and called my sister. When she opened the door, he shot her twice... He shot my mother too," NDTV quoted the victim's sister as saying.