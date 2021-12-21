Punjab: Intruder trying to cross from Pakistan's side border shot dead by BSF in Gurdaspur

An intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Pak border in the Gurdaspur sector when he was trying to cross over from the Indian territory at 6.45 am on Tuesday.

According to the BSF, the intruder, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was shot dead when the person was trying to jump over the fence from the Indian border. The patrolling team warned him but he didn't stop even after several requests.

Further details are awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 12:06 PM IST