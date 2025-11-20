 On Camera: Leopard Walks Into Police Station, Drags Away Dog In Uttarakhand's Nainital
On Camera: Leopard Walks Into Police Station, Drags Away Dog In Uttarakhand's Nainital

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:15 PM IST
article-image

Wildlife intrusion in Uttarakhand’s hill regions continues to escalate, with increasing attacks on both humans and domestic animals. In another alarming incident, a leopard was captured on CCTV inside the Betalghat Police Station in Nainital district, dragging a dog out of the premises.

The CCTV footage, reportedly from November 17, shows the leopard stealthily entering the police station compound late at night. Within seconds, it grips a dog by its neck and attempts to carry it away. However, the dog somehow managed to wriggle free from the leopard’s jaws a short distance away and escaped, narrowly saving its life.

The video has gone viral on social media. Sharing the video, X user Kumaon Jagran wrote, “Wildlife intrusion in the hills is becoming uncontrollable. A leopard was caught on CCTV inside the Betalghat Police Station, grabbing a dog from within the station premises. Thankfully, the dog managed to escape after slipping out of the leopard’s grip. When even a police station is not safe from a leopard, it shows how serious the situation in the mountains has become.”

The incident has heightened fear among residents, who say encounters with leopards and bears have become increasingly common. Locals have urged the Forest Department to take immediate measures to control wildlife movement near human settlements.

