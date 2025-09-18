 Mumbai This Weekend: Hollywood Icon Kevin Hart Set To Bring Rib-Tickling Comedy In The City
Mumbai This Weekend: Hollywood Icon Kevin Hart Set To Bring Rib-Tickling Comedy In The City

Hollywood star and global comedy icon Kevin Hart is bringing his blockbuster stand-up show to Mumbai.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Kevin Hart | Instagram

Mumbai is buzzing with cultural energy this September, and this weekend is no exception. From global comedy and experimental theatre to electronic beats and fresh art, the city has lined up a mix of events that cater to every mood. Whether you’re a music junkie, an art lover, or someone craving a dose of laughter, here’s where you should be heading.

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Image by District

Comedy lovers, rejoice! Hollywood star and global comedy icon Kevin Hart is bringing his blockbuster stand-up show to Mumbai. With Emmy and Grammy nominations under his belt and a career spanning films, TV, and sold-out arenas, Hart is all set to leave fans in splits. Book your tickets for world-class comedy, tickets starting at Rs 7000.

When: Sunday, September 21 | 7:00 PM

Where: Dome SVP Stadium

article-image

Road to Sounds Good Festival

Image by District

Before the much-awaited full-fledged Sounds Good Festival returns, Mumbai is getting a taste of the madness with its Single Day Edition. Packed with global and Indian talent, the event promises explosive performances, high-energy visuals, and curated food and beverage experiences.

When: Saturday, September 20, to Sunday, September 21

Where: Mukesh Mills

Nachni – The Play

Image by District

Step into India’s folk heritage with Nachni, a powerful theatrical retelling of a folk dancer’s struggles and resilience in the 1940s and 50s. Written by Bhanu Bharti and performed by Kathak exponent Dr. Rakhi Joshi, the play blends history, gender politics, and art into a moving stage experience.

When: Sunday, September 21 | 7:00 PM

Where: Artisan Coterie

Gen-Z Unboxed: The New Avant-Garde

Art meets bold experimentation at Lakeeren Contemporary’s debut in Mumbai. Featuring six young artists – Ashna Malik, Anushree Rabadia, Krishna Ghosh, Liactuallee, Nishita Jain, and Pranshu Thakore – the exhibition explores identity, innovation, and what it means to be “Gen Z”. A must-visit for art lovers.

When: Running till October 31

Where: Lakeeren Contemporary, Grand Hyatt

This weekend, Mumbai is where global stars, underground sounds, and local traditions collide – making it impossible to stay home.

