 Supermodels Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Rule The Runway At Paris Fashion Week – VIDEOS
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid lit up the runway with their powerful presence, reminding everyone why they remain fashion’s undisputed icons.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week | X

The iconic Paris Fashion Week 2025 kicked off in true star-studded style, and who better to set the tone than two of the world’s biggest supermodels? Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid lit up the runway with their powerful presence, reminding everyone why they remain fashion’s undisputed icons.

Kendall Jenner’s ethereal moment

Kendall took over the L’Oréal Paris “You’re Worth It” Spring/Summer 2026 showcase in a look that balanced elegance with bold drama. She walked the ramp in a sheer white gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit that accentuated her statuesque frame.

article-image

Minimal jewellery with just a pair of delicate earrings and sleek heels allowed the gown to take centre stage. Kendall opted for a soft girl makeup look, with a luminous base, flushed cheeks and nude lips, while her effortless middle-part waves gave the outfit a timeless finish.

Bella Hadid’s much-anticipated comeback

The night grew even more special with Bella Hadid’s highly anticipated return to the runway following her recent battle with Lyme disease. Making her entrance for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2026 collection, Bella looked jaw-dropping in a translucent trench-inspired ensemble worn backwards, reimagining tailoring through an edgy couture lens.

Oversized sunglasses and dramatic earrings amped up the power of her look, while the Eiffel Tower glittering in the backdrop only elevated the moment.

article-image
article-image

About Paris Fashion Week

The Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 kicked off on September 29 and will continue till October 7. With major houses like Saint Laurent, Chanel, and Weinsanto showcasing their new creative visions, the week promises to be a fashion spectacle. And Kendall, Bella’s runway appearances not only set the internet buzzing but also cemented Paris Fashion Week’s opening as one of the most memorable in recent years.

