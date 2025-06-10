Ishaan Khatter Lost 10Kgs In 2 Months To Play The Role Of A 21-Year-Old In 'Homebound'

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, known for his ripped physique and dance skills, recently surprised fans by undergoing a dramatic physical transformation. While audiences admired his chiselled six-pack abs in the series Royals, Ishaan had to do quite the opposite for his upcoming film Homebound- lose both muscle mass and weight to embody a more natural, youthful look.

From Buffed to Bare

In a candid chat with Mashable India, Ishaan shared the surprising challenge that came after wrapping up Royals. “When I met the director of Homebound, he looked at me and said, ‘You’ve got to lose all that muscle. You need to look like a regular 21–22-year-old guy.’” Taking the role seriously, the actor dropped around 8–10 kilos within two months.

This physical switch wasn’t just about losing weight-it meant intentionally giving up the muscular frame he had worked so hard to build. “It actually became a disadvantage to be that fit,” Ishaan admitted. But he completely understood the director’s vision and embraced the challenge.

Years of fitness made the transition easier

Though dropping weight and muscle mass sounds difficult, Ishaan revealed that his long-term fitness journey helped him bounce back quickly and safely. With a background in dance and an active lifestyle, the actor maintains a strong foundation. “My current shape is not from a year or two of effort. It’s the result of years of consistency,” he said.

That solid base meant that even when he had to cut back on strength training and intense workouts, his body remained adaptable. It’s this deep-rooted commitment to movement and overall well-being that gives Ishaan an edge in roles demanding physical changes.

No shortcuts, just consistency

When asked about his fitness mantra, Ishaan’s response was simple yet powerful: consistency over intensity. “There’s no secret formula. The truth is-just keep at it. Don’t exhaust yourself on day one. Do enough that you feel good the next day and want to return,” he advised.

He also warned against the “New Year syndrome” -where people start strong and quickly burn out. “We’re designed to move,” he added. “Find a way of staying active that feels natural to you -whether it’s dancing, walking, playing a sport or even just stretching. It doesn’t have to be a gym grind.”

Ishaan Khatter’s transformation from shredded to slim shows that true fitness is not just about building muscle-it’s about control, discipline, and adaptability. Whether bulking up for action-packed roles or toning down for more grounded characters, Ishaan proves that fitness isn’t about extremes- it’s about showing up, consistently.