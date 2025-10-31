Spooky Cocktails For Your Halloween Party! These Exclusive Recipes Are Sure To Impress Your Guests

Halloween 2025 is here, and if you’re planning to turn your home into a haunted hideout, there’s no better way to impress your guests than with a round of frightfully fun cocktails! From zesty citrus punches to rich, smoky sips, these easy-to-make creations shared exclusively by Merrick Rodrigues, Mixologist at Diageo India, are designed to thrill your taste buds.

So, whether you’re throwing a full-blown Halloween bash or keeping it low-key with a few close friends, these hauntingly good drinks will make your celebrations truly unforgettable.

Vampire Masquerade

Ingredients

Whiskey 45ml

Grapefruit Juice 25ml

Cherry Syrup 5ml

Sweet Vermouth 15ml

Lime Juice 5ml

Orange Bitters 2 Dash

Method

Add all ingredients to shaker with ice.

Shake all ingredients till chilled.

Strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe glass.

Garnish with orange twist.

Black Cat Collins

Ingredients

Whiskey 60ml

Cola 100ml

Black berry syrup 10ml

Activated Charcoal 1 pinch

Method

In a shaker add the whiskey, charcoal powder and black berry syrup.

Shake with ice and strain into a collins glass.

Top up with chilled cola.

Garnish with lime wedges.

Dracula's Kiss

Ingredients

Vodka 60ml

Cranberry Juice 60ml

Grenadine 5ml

Lime Juice 15ml

Method

In a shaker add vodka, cranberry juice, grenadine, lime juice.

Rim a glass with grenadine syrup.

Shake with ice and double strain into a martini glass.

Spookie Spritz

Ingredients

Rum 40ml

Elderflower Syrup 15ml

Grapefruit Juice 10ml

Tonic to top

Method

In a glass add in the rum, elder flower syrup, lemon juice and stir.

Top up with tonic and stir gently.

Garnish with dehydrated lime wheels.

Old Pumpkin Patch

Ingredients

Whiskey 60ml

Pumpkin Spice Syrup 15ml

Bitters 30ml

Cinnamon 1 Stick

Method

In a mixing glasSignatwhiskey and pumpkin spice syrup and biters and stir.

Strain into a chilled old-fashioned glass over ice.

Poison Apple Fizz

Ingredients

Vodka 45ml

Apple Cider Vinegar 15ml

Cranberry Juice 30ml

Lime Juice 5ml

Ginger Ale to top

Method

In a shaker add vodka, apple cider, cranberry juice and lime juice.

Shake with ice and strain into a highball glass over ice

Top up with ginger ale.