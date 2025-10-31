Spooky Cocktails For Your Halloween Party! These Exclusive Recipes Are Sure To Impress Your Guests

Halloween 2025 is here, and if you’re planning to turn your home into a haunted hideout, there’s no better way to impress your guests than with a round of frightfully fun cocktails! From zesty citrus punches to rich, smoky sips, these easy-to-make creations shared exclusively by Merrick Rodrigues, Mixologist at Diageo India, are designed to thrill your taste buds.
So, whether you’re throwing a full-blown Halloween bash or keeping it low-key with a few close friends, these hauntingly good drinks will make your celebrations truly unforgettable.
Vampire Masquerade
Ingredients
Whiskey 45ml
Grapefruit Juice 25ml
Cherry Syrup 5ml
Sweet Vermouth 15ml
Lime Juice 5ml
Orange Bitters 2 Dash
Method
Add all ingredients to shaker with ice.
Shake all ingredients till chilled.
Strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe glass.
Garnish with orange twist.
Black Cat Collins
Ingredients
Whiskey 60ml
Cola 100ml
Black berry syrup 10ml
Activated Charcoal 1 pinch
Method
In a shaker add the whiskey, charcoal powder and black berry syrup.
Shake with ice and strain into a collins glass.
Top up with chilled cola.
Garnish with lime wedges.
Dracula's Kiss
Ingredients
Vodka 60ml
Cranberry Juice 60ml
Grenadine 5ml
Lime Juice 15ml
Method
In a shaker add vodka, cranberry juice, grenadine, lime juice.
Rim a glass with grenadine syrup.
Shake with ice and double strain into a martini glass.
Spookie Spritz
Ingredients
Rum 40ml
Elderflower Syrup 15ml
Grapefruit Juice 10ml
Tonic to top
Method
In a glass add in the rum, elder flower syrup, lemon juice and stir.
Top up with tonic and stir gently.
Garnish with dehydrated lime wheels.
Old Pumpkin Patch
Ingredients
Whiskey 60ml
Pumpkin Spice Syrup 15ml
Bitters 30ml
Cinnamon 1 Stick
Method
In a mixing glasSignatwhiskey and pumpkin spice syrup and biters and stir.
Strain into a chilled old-fashioned glass over ice.
Poison Apple Fizz
Ingredients
Vodka 45ml
Apple Cider Vinegar 15ml
Cranberry Juice 30ml
Lime Juice 5ml
Ginger Ale to top
Method
In a shaker add vodka, apple cider, cranberry juice and lime juice.
Shake with ice and strain into a highball glass over ice
Top up with ginger ale.