Mumbai Taxi Driver's Innovative Hack To Support Rapper Son; Links QR Code To His YouTube Channel

A touching story from Mumbai has taken the internet by storm, highlighting how creativity and determination can turn even the simplest ideas into powerful tools for success. A local taxi driver’s clever move to promote his son’s budding rap career is winning hearts online- and teaching a masterclass in resourceful marketing.

Turning a cab ride into a marketing channel

The viral story first surfaced when marketing professional Divyushii shared her experience on X (formerly Twitter). During a routine cab ride in Mumbai, she noticed a QR code displayed on the back of the driver’s seat. Assuming it was for UPI payments, she scanned it- only to discover it linked directly to the driver’s son’s YouTube channel, where the young man uploads his self-produced rap tracks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What initially seemed like a payment feature turned out to be a brilliant guerrilla marketing tactic. The proud father had transformed his taxi into a mobile promotional platform, using his daily passenger interactions to help boost his son’s music career- no expensive campaigns, no agencies, just pure ingenuity.

A masterclass in grassroots marketing

Without any formal marketing background, the taxi driver has managed to apply one of the most effective modern marketing strategies- using existing touchpoints to build organic reach. Every passenger stepping into his cab becomes part of a ready-made audience. By simply scanning the QR code, riders can instantly access the aspiring rapper’s content, giving him a steady stream of potential fans every day.

This act perfectly captures the spirit of “doing more with less.” It’s an authentic, human-centered approach that many brands spend millions trying to achieve- yet this father managed it with a printout and determination.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The internet applauds his entrepreneurial spirit

Divyushii’s post has now crossed over a million views, sparking an outpouring of admiration across social media. Users have praised the driver’s creativity, work ethic, and devotion to his son’s dreams.

One user wrote, “This is what true hustle looks like. When you put your heart and effort into what you do, success finds a way.” Another commented, “Only in Mumbai- a city that constantly humbles and inspires. You see people doing wonders with the little they have, and it reminds you to keep going.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The father’s initiative not only helps his son gain visibility but also underscores how digital tools like QR codes and YouTube are empowering individuals from all walks of life to share their talents with the world.