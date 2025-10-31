Halloween 2025: Last Minute Fun Outfit Inspiration For Party

By: Rahul M | October 31, 2025

Wednesday Addams: Throw on a black dress with a white collar and braid your hair- it’s spooky, simple, and instantly recognisable

Black Cat: Wear all black, add cat ears, and draw whiskers with eyeliner- a cute classic you can make in minutes

Pop Star: Pair a shiny top with sunglasses and bold makeup- perfect for a glam look using your closet staples

Social Butterfly: Stick paper butterflies on your outfit and wear a “Social” tag- it’s clever, funny, and quick to DIY

Modern Witch: Go for an all-black outfit, smoky eyes, and boots- effortlessly chic and mysterious

Vampire: Dress in red or black, add red lipstick and fangs (or fake bite marks)- dramatic and easy to pull off

Ghosted: Wear white and tape on “Hey” and “Seen” text bubbles- a witty, low-effort costume everyone will get

