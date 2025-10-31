Halloween 2025: Last Minute Fun Outfit Inspiration For Party

By: Rahul M | October 31, 2025
Wednesday Addams: Throw on a black dress with a white collar and braid your hair- it’s spooky, simple, and instantly recognisable
All images from Pinterest
Black Cat: Wear all black, add cat ears, and draw whiskers with eyeliner- a cute classic you can make in minutes
Pop Star: Pair a shiny top with sunglasses and bold makeup- perfect for a glam look using your closet staples
Social Butterfly: Stick paper butterflies on your outfit and wear a “Social” tag- it’s clever, funny, and quick to DIY
Modern Witch: Go for an all-black outfit, smoky eyes, and boots- effortlessly chic and mysterious
Vampire: Dress in red or black, add red lipstick and fangs (or fake bite marks)- dramatic and easy to pull off
Ghosted: Wear white and tape on “Hey” and “Seen” text bubbles- a witty, low-effort costume everyone will get
Thanks For Reading!