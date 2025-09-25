 Revealed! Malaika Arora's Secret To Feeling '10 Years Younger & 5 Kilos Lighter' In 2 Minutes; Read More About Her Go-To Chinese Movements
In the clip, Malaika demonstrates what she calls “7 Chinese Movements”, gentle yet powerful exercises that she believes can make you feel lighter

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
Malaika Arora has long been hailed as one of Bollywood’s fittest stars. At 51, the actress continues to inspire millions with her commitment to clean eating, regular workouts, and a holistic lifestyle. Known for sharing her fitness journey with fans, she recently dropped a new video on Instagram that blends wellness with age-defying secrets.

In the clip, Malaika demonstrates what she calls “7 Chinese Movements”, gentle yet powerful exercises that she believes can make you feel lighter, younger, and more energised in just two minutes.

Malaika Arora’s age-defying fitness routine

Dressed in a coordinated white sports bra and tights, Malaika performed a series of flowing stretches and mobility drills. According to her, these moves can “melt away stiffness, improve lymphatic flow, and unlock hidden tension” in the body. She encouraged her followers to try them daily for better flexibility, posture, and overall vitality.

The 7 chinese movements Malaika practiced

1. Neck Rolls & Shoulder Openers: Relieve tightness in the neck and shoulders, improve posture, and release stress stored in the upper body.

2. Spinal Twists: Enhance spinal mobility, ease back stiffness, and stimulate circulation along the spine.

3. Arm Circles & Shoulder Lifts: Open up the chest, improve blood flow, and combat desk-related tightness.

4. Torso Bends & Side Stretches: Lengthen the core muscles, improve range of motion, and aid digestion.

5. Hip Circles & Pelvic Tilts: Loosen tight hips, support lower back health, and encourage lymphatic drainage.

6. Leg Stretches & Kicks: Strengthen leg muscles, enhance balance, and improve circulation in the lower body.

7. Full-Body Flow Sequences: Combine all the movements into a smooth sequence for total relaxation, energy alignment, and tension release.

What are Chinese movements?

The “Chinese Movements” Malaika refers to aren’t a rigid system but are inspired by ancient Qigong and Tai Chi practices. These disciplines have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries to promote longevity, reduce stress, and balance energy flow (Qi). The focus lies on slow, mindful movements that release stiffness, boost lymphatic circulation, and connect breath with body awareness.

Why these movements work

Boost Lymphatic Health: Gentle stretches support lymphatic drainage, flushing toxins from the body.

Enhance Flexibility: Regular practice improves mobility in stiff areas like the spine, hips, and shoulders.

Stress Relief: Flowing movements activate relaxation responses, helping reduce mental and physical stress.

Anti-Aging Benefits: Improved circulation and posture help maintain youthful energy and vitality.

