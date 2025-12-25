Why Gordon Ramsey's Daughter Holly Is Being Trolled Days Before Her Wedding To Adam Peaty

Olympic gold medallist swimmer Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay, daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, are reportedly set to tie the knot later this year. While the couple are preparing for a deeply personal celebration, their upcoming wedding has unexpectedly sparked online criticism and controversy, just days before the big event.

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay’s wedding plans

According to UK media reports, Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay are expected to exchange vows on December 27, 2025, at the iconic Bath Abbey in England. The historic church, officially known as the Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, is one of the UK’s most visited landmarks, especially during the festive holiday season.

Sources suggest the wedding ceremony itself will last around 90 minutes, but the couple have reportedly booked the Abbey for the entire day, meaning no other religious services or weddings will take place on that date.

Why the couple is facing online backlash

The decision to reserve Bath Abbey exclusively has not gone down well with some members of the public. Regular visitors and locals have taken to social media to express their frustration, calling the move “inconsiderate” and “selfish,” particularly given the Abbey’s popularity during Christmas week.

Critics argue that blocking access to such a historic site for a full day, when the ceremony is relatively short, causes inconvenience to tourists and worshippers alike. The situation has fuelled online trolling aimed at the couple, despite the wedding being a private affair.

Tight security and privacy measures

Given the high-profile nature of the wedding, reports indicate that private security teams will be stationed at the venue throughout the day. Photography around the Abbey is also expected to be heavily restricted, further adding to public discontent.

However, Adam Peaty’s spokesperson has clarified that the wedding is intended to be a low-key, family-focused event, with privacy being a top priority for the couple.

Despite the growing chatter, both Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have chosen to remain silent, avoiding public statements or social media responses. Holly, who has been open in the past about mental health awareness, continues to maintain a low profile, while Adam remains focused on his professional commitments.