Natasha Poonawalla Revives Chanel's Archival Miami Vice 'Pistol Gun' Heels

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 25, 2025
Natasha Poonawalla attended a gala hosted by Natalia Vodianova and Sheikha Al Mayassa in partnership with PSG and the Naked Heart Foundation, an evening dedicated to generosity, awareness, and support for children with autism and their families
All images from Instagram
She brought to life a rare archival gem, the Chanel “Miami Vice” pistol heels from the 2009 Cruise collection, crafted in collaboration with bespoke shoemaker Massaro.
The avant-garde heels, instantly eye-catching, became the star element of her look
Natasha paired the heels with a dazzling gold sequinned dress, blending glamour with edge
A matching sequinned cape from The Row added dramatic flair and dimension
She accessorised with a Valentino bag, keeping the balance between archival rarity and modern elegance
The entire ensemble reinforced her reputation as fashion’s maximalist queen, unafraid to merge daring archival fashion with contemporary styling
Thanks For Reading!