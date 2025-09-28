World Rivers Day 2025: Know Date, Significance, Celebration & More

World Rivers Day 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

World Rivers Day is an international event dedicated to celebrating the world’s rivers and raising awareness about the importance of protecting them. In 2025, World Rivers Day will be observed on Sunday, September 28 2025. This annual event, held on the fourth Sunday of September, is celebrated in over 100 countries worldwide.

🏞 Today is #WorldRiversDay!



Our rivers provide:



🚰 Clean drinking water

🐟 Healthy wildlife habitat

💰 Economic support for communities



Dive into why we must protect these essential waters. 👇 pic.twitter.com/tnug519I87 — Pew Environment (@pewenvironment) September 27, 2025

World Rivers Day

The significance of World Rivers Day lies in the vital role rivers play in sustaining life. Rivers are not only a source of drinking water but also support agriculture, industry, biodiversity, and culture. They have shaped civilizations for centuries, yet today many rivers face severe threats due to pollution, overuse, and climate change. World Rivers Day acts as a reminder to conserve these lifelines and encourages communities to adopt practices that ensure their health for future generations.

History

The celebration of World Rivers Day began in 2005, following the launch of the United Nations’ “Water for Life Decade.” Initiated by Canadian river conservationist Mark Angelo, the day has grown into a global movement that highlights the importance of clean and sustainable waterways.

Celebration

On this day, various activities are organised worldwide, including river clean-up drives, educational seminars, art exhibitions, cultural programs, and awareness campaigns. Volunteers, environmental groups, and local communities come together to highlight the need for sustainable water management.

Schools and colleges also hold events to teach students about the ecological and cultural value of rivers. World Rivers Day 2025 is a chance for everyone to reflect on how interconnected human life is with rivers. By celebrating and conserving them, we honour nature’s gift and ensure healthier ecosystems, stronger communities, and a sustainable future.