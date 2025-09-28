What Is Bio-Baiting? New Dating App Trend That Is Fooling Singles

Online dating has always come with risks, from catfishing to fake job titles and carefully edited selfies. But beyond outright lies, a subtler, yet equally damaging, trend is quietly eroding trust among app users: “bio-baiting.”

What exactly is Bio-Baiting?

Unlike catfishing, bio-baiting isn’t about creating a false identity. Instead, it’s about overselling yourself in your dating profile bio to appear more cultured, adventurous, or attractive. For example, a user might claim to love skiing, hiking, or cooking when, in reality, those activities are rare indulgences at best.

On the surface, it may not sound harmful. But experts argue that this misleading practice can create false expectations, leading to awkward first dates and, ultimately, disillusionment.

Why Bio-Baiting hurts dating app culture

According to Sylvia Linzalone, who works with the dating app Wisp, bio-baiting is one of the key reasons singles experience dating app fatigue.

“The disappointment of meeting someone who doesn’t live up to their bio is a primary reason for burnout. It erodes trust and makes the entire process feel disingenuous,” Linzalone told Indy100.

A recent Wisp survey backs this up: 63% of users admitted feeling let down after meeting a match who didn’t live up to their profile.

How to spot Bio-Baiting

So how can daters protect themselves? Linzalone recommends looking for specifics rather than vague claims.

-Someone who calls themselves a “traveler” may be exaggerating.

-But a person who says “planning to hike the Andes next month” is likely being genuine.

She also advises meeting in real life sooner rather than later. Messaging for weeks can create an idealised fantasy, making the eventual disappointment sharper.

Why authenticity matters in online dating

While padding a bio with hobbies or qualities you wish you had might seem harmless, it can sabotage long-term compatibility. Genuine connections thrive on trust, transparency, and shared values, qualities that no amount of bio-baiting can fake.

Dating coaches suggest sticking to honesty, even if it means listing fewer interests. A profile that accurately reflects your real passions,whether that’s baking bread, watching true-crime documentaries, or doing yoga on Sundays, will ultimately attract partners who appreciate the real you.