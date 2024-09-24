Simmer Dating: Are Gen Z Tired Of Casual Relationships? Know All About This New Dating Trend

Canva

This generation of the young population today feels like a pretentious world where nobody is sure about about their feelings and everybody is stuck in their life at some point. It is difficult for people to trust somebody, love somebody, and completely surrender to what they feel about a special someone. Even when somebody does fall in love, it is so unbelievable and surprising in today's world. Ego's thriving and genuine emotions declining, this is what went around for a while and still is, dominantly.

For a change, a new dating trend called 'Simmer Dating' is surfacing, trying to change the cold and dark scenario of the dating world. People are now adopting this new trend where two individuals take time to build a connection, get to know each other more and explore their dating potential slowly.

What does GenZ think about Simmer Dating?

According to a recent study conducted by the dating app QuackQuack, a good portion of Gen Z in larger cities supports this dating trend. Needless to say, there are several advantages to this strategy. One should take a more thoughtful approach when it comes to romance and love since it can help establish a solid foundation.

It is surprising yet refreshing to see this side of the young generation where they are intrigued about genuine emotions and exploring it instead of repeating the loop of situationships, breadcrumbbing, benching and other terms. After asking around a few young population about how they feel about this trend, here's what they had to say.

"Dating itself is an intricate paradigm, and being able to understand the other person is essential. One may fail to build something over time, but one will definitely leave frameworks for the future that are put together in the process of knowing someone. We are all different, but still the same in some way or another. We all crave for that intimacy with this one special someone over time. We all feel the need to have a companion that we care about and we're cared by. Hence, I feel simmer dating is a good start," says Anchil, a master's student in his mid-twenties.

Another young woman named Shailaja who is a lawyer and in her late twenties shared,"I genuinely never believed or liked the concept of situationships or any other stupid terms people my age introduced in the name of casual settings. I appreciate emotions and transparency because life is short and I wish to experience love in its truest form. So I think simmer dating is a good beginning to it. I am happy knowing people are looking for a real thing. Finally."

With simmer dating being appreciated by youngsters, it looks like people are growing together more organic connections.