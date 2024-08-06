7 Genz Dating Trends & Modern Relationship Terms You Should Know

By: Rahul M | August 06, 2024

Breadcrumbing: It is a manipulative behaviour where one person gives just enough attention and affection to keep the other person interested without committing

Benching: This term means keeping someone as a backup option by showing them enough interest but not getting into serious relationship

Ghosting: Suddenly cutting off all communication and contact with someone without giving them any explanation or reasons is called ghosting

Haunting: When an ex or someone you've stopped talking to likes or views your social media posts or stories to remind you they’re still around you

Orbiting: Similar to haunting, but orbiting involves someone keeping in your social media orbit without engaging to them directly

Cuffing Season: This trend define the period during fall and winter when people are more likely to seek out serious relationships to fill the cold and loneliness

Zombieing: It happens when someone who previously ghosted you suddenly comes back into your life as if nothing happened

