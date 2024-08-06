From Ohio To Podium, 9 Gen Alpha Slangs That Gen Z Needs To Know

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 06, 2024
Gen Alpha refers to the generation born after Gen Z. They have their own set of dictionary. Here are a few set of words they use and their meaning
All images from Canva
Bop: A catchy and entertaining song that is frequently used to define rhythmic or beat-driven music
Cheugy: Outdates, unfashionable, uncool, especially in terms of fashion
Podium: Some that is really good. Top notch
Tweaking: When you see someone acting weird, they're tweaking
Fanum Tax: It is reffered to stealing in the Gen alpha slang
Ohio: it is a term reffered to a loser. you want to call someone a loser, call them Ohio
Mewing: It is reffered to someone who is trying to look good
Rizz: It refers to the charm or charisma you have that captivates others