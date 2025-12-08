Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Toned Physique In Sexy Bikini Looks: SEE PICS

By: Rahul M | December 08, 2025
Ananya Panday treated fans to stunning behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot of “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri"
She captioned the post, “Rumi is very happy with all the love Hum Dono is getting even though her expression in the last pictures are very grumpy #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri."
The actress turned heads in a fiery red-and-orange bikini, teaming it with a breezy red sarong as she soaked up the Croatian sunshine on a picturesque beach
Her toned midriff and effortless beach styling made the look a standout, complemented with dainty gold earrings
Another shot shows Ananya posing in a cute blue-and-white checkered bikini top, capturing the easy summer mood against Croatia’s dramatic coastline
She kept her makeup natural and sunkissed with soft blush, glossy lips, and a dewy finish that enhanced her natural glow
The photo dump not only showcased her chic swimwear from her upcoming movie but also highlighted her relaxed, confident energy
