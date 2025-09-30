Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Abusing Women Passengers After Attempting To Enter Ladies’ Compartment On Virar–Dadar Train

35-year-old man arrested for abusing women on Virar–Dadar local train | X/ @fpjindia

Mumbai: The Borivali railway police on September 29 arrested an individual for allegedly trying to enter the ladies’ compartment from the luggage compartment of a fast Virar–Dadar local train and verbally abusing women passengers on September 11.

Accused identified as Valsad resident

The accused has been identified as Nathu Hansa, 35, a resident of Valsad, Gujarat. He had arrived in Bandra to visit his sister’s place and was arrested at Bandra railway station. The court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. Police said he is not mentally stable and is unemployed.

FIR registered after viral video

The case was registered on September 24. After lodging the FIR, the Borivali railway police formed a special team. The police uploaded the accused’s photo, received through a viral video, and using the face recognition system, traced him.

Women passengers harassed during peak hours

According to the railway police, the incident occurred on September 11 at around 6 p.m. The complainant, Sandhya Bhosale, 32, recorded a video that has since gone viral. Bhosale, who resides in Virar and attends night college in Andheri, was travelling in the first ladies’ compartment (Churchgate side) of the Virar–Dadar fast train.

When the train left Borivali station, a man, around 30 years old, tried to enter the ladies’ compartment from the adjoining luggage compartment. He held on to the compartment window and began abusing the women inside.

Helpline numbers failed to respond

Seeing three girls standing near the door, he deliberately hurled verbal abuses at them. Several women commuters tried calling the helpline numbers but could not get through. By the time they managed to connect, the train had already reached the next station.

Fear among women commuters

Bhosale, who recorded the video, said, “The man verbally abused us, used obscene language, and acted indecently. He banged the compartment door and window with his hands and legs, which created fear among the women passengers. Along with me, other women also tried to call the helpline number, but the calls did not go through. We kept trying for almost 15 minutes. Even though we were several women together, there was still fear in the compartment. If a woman had been travelling alone in the ladies’ compartment, anything could have happened.”

Complaint filed after 13 days

Thirteen days after the incident, Bhosale approached the police and filed a complaint. Following this, the Borivali railway police registered an FIR and on Monday arrested the accused.

