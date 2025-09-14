Mumbai: Man Seen Dangling Outside Ladies Coach, Abuses Passengers In Virar–Dadar Local; Helpline Calls Fail

Man Seen Dangling Outside Ladies Coach, Abuses Passengers In Virar–Dadar Local; Helpline Calls Fail | X/ @fpjindia

A young man reportedly tried to enter the ladies’ compartment from the luggage compartment of a fast Virar–Dadar local train and verbally abused the women passengers. Several women commuters tried to dial helpline numbers but could not get through. By the time they managed to call, the train had already reached the next station. The incident occurred on September 11 at around 6 p.m.

Commuter Sandhya Bhosale, 32, recorded a video that has since gone viral.

Video Goes Viral



Commuter Sandhya Bhosale, who resides in Virar and travels to Andheri for night college. She was travelling in the first ladies’ compartment (Churchgate side) of the Virar–Dadar fast train. When the train left Borivali station, a man, about 30 years old, tried to enter the ladies’ compartment from the adjoining luggage compartment. He held on to the compartment window and began abusing the women inside. Seeing three girls standing near the door, he deliberately hurled verbal abuses at them.

Bhosale, who recorded the video, said, “The man verbally abused us, used obscene language, and acted indecently. He banged the compartment door and window with his hands and legs, which created fear among the women passengers. Along with me, other women also tried to call the helpline number, but the calls did not go through. We kept trying for almost 15 minutes. Even though we were several women together, there was still fear in the compartment. If a woman had been travelling alone in the ladies' compartment, anything could have happened.”

Helpline Calls Go Unanswered

She first dialled 100, but the call did not connect. Other women also tried various helpline numbers without success. Eventually, one woman’s call connected, but by then the train had reached Andheri station. Bhosale got down and tried to confront the man, but other passengers told her he appeared to be mentally unstable and left him alone.

Bhosale has not filed any complaint with the railway police, saying, “No one came with me; everyone was in a hurry to get to work. But the situation was horrible.”

