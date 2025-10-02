TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon On tnpsc.gov.in; Check Details Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is all set to announce the result for the TNPSC Group 4 Examination 2025 soon on its official website. Students who took the test can check and download their results on the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in, as soon as the results are released.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Exam details
Exam Date: July 12, 2025
Mode of Exam: Pen and paper (offline)
Provisional Answer Key Release Date: July 21, 2025
Objection Window Deadline: Till July 28, 2025 (for raising objections on provisional key)
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Vacancy category
Village Administrative Officer (VAO)
Junior Assistant
Typist
Steno-Typist (Grade III)
Junior Revenue Inspector
Forest Guard
Total Vacancies – 3935 posts
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Steps to check the result
Step 1: To view their results, students must go to the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Navigate to Group IV services from the exam dashboard on the home page.
Step 3: The link to the Group IV services result will appear on the next page.
Step 4: Students must provide their login information in a new window that appears on the screen and submit it.
Step 5: Verify the TNPSC Group 4 result that appears on the screen and save it for further use.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Exam pattern
Total Questions: 200
Exam Duration: 3 hours
Part A: 100 questions – Tamil Eligibility cum Scoring Test
Part B: 75 questions – General Studies
Part C: 25 questions – Aptitude and Mental Ability
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission holds the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment exam every year to select applicants for a range of lower-level roles and departmental openings.