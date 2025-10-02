TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon On tnpsc.gov.in; Check Details Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 | Official website

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is all set to announce the result for the TNPSC Group 4 Examination 2025 soon on its official website. Students who took the test can check and download their results on the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in, as soon as the results are released.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Exam details

Exam Date: July 12, 2025

Mode of Exam: Pen and paper (offline)

Provisional Answer Key Release Date: July 21, 2025

Objection Window Deadline: Till July 28, 2025 (for raising objections on provisional key)

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Vacancy category

Village Administrative Officer (VAO)

Junior Assistant

Typist

Steno-Typist (Grade III)

Junior Revenue Inspector

Forest Guard

Total Vacancies – 3935 posts

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: To view their results, students must go to the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to Group IV services from the exam dashboard on the home page.

Step 3: The link to the Group IV services result will appear on the next page.

Step 4: Students must provide their login information in a new window that appears on the screen and submit it.

Step 5: Verify the TNPSC Group 4 result that appears on the screen and save it for further use.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Exam pattern

Total Questions: 200

Exam Duration: 3 hours

Part A: 100 questions – Tamil Eligibility cum Scoring Test

Part B: 75 questions – General Studies

Part C: 25 questions – Aptitude and Mental Ability

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission holds the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment exam every year to select applicants for a range of lower-level roles and departmental openings.