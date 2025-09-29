 BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2025 Out; Check Exam Dates Here
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued dummy hall tickets for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance exam on the official website, biharsimultala.com.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2025 | Canva

Aspirants and their parents must verify the details on the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya dummy admit card.

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2025: Correction window

Any inaccuracy or discrepancy on the hall ticket can be corrected between October 3 and 6, 2025. During the correction period, aspirants can amend their name, parents' names, date of birth, gender, category, and photograph.

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharsimultala.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya dummy admit card 2025 link.

Step 3: Next, enter the login details accurately.

Step 4: Now, the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya dummy hall ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya 2025: Exam dates

According to the official timetable, the BSEB Class 6 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya prelims will be conducted on October 31, 2025, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., with the mains planned for January 2026 at selected centres in Patna district in two shifts. The first shift will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the second from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

About the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya 2025

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), located in Simultala, Jamui, Bihar, is a fully residential co-educational school affiliated with the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Established in 2010, SAV aims to provide quality education to students in the state.

