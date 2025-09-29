BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2025 Out; Check Exam Dates Here

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2025 | Canva

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued dummy hall tickets for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance exam. Applicants who have submitted their exam forms can obtain their admit cards on the official website, biharsimultala.com.

Aspirants and their parents must verify the details on the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya dummy admit card.

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2025: Correction window

Any inaccuracy or discrepancy on the hall ticket can be corrected between October 3 and 6, 2025. During the correction period, aspirants can amend their name, parents' names, date of birth, gender, category, and photograph.

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharsimultala.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya dummy admit card 2025 link.

Step 3: Next, enter the login details accurately.

Step 4: Now, the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya dummy hall ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya 2025: Exam dates

According to the official timetable, the BSEB Class 6 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya prelims will be conducted on October 31, 2025, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., with the mains planned for January 2026 at selected centres in Patna district in two shifts. The first shift will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the second from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

About the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya 2025

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), located in Simultala, Jamui, Bihar, is a fully residential co-educational school affiliated with the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Established in 2010, SAV aims to provide quality education to students in the state.