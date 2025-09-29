'No Injustice Or Corruption In Recruitment, Ready For Any Probe': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami On UKSSSC Exam Row | ANI

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday reiterated his government's stance of zero tolerance towards irregularities in recruitment examinations, assuring that no injustice will be done to the youth and that his government is ready for any probe into the UKSSSC paper leak.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Statement

"The Assembly and Secretariat are places to meet the public and to address the daily work. That's why I try to visit the Assembly as well as the Secretariat to meet with the public, to handle government work from here... We have stated that there should be no injustice to the rights and abilities, talents, and capabilities of youth. There should be no corruption in the recruitment process. If there are any questions, we have stated that we are ready to conduct any investigation that the students desire. There are many exams ahead. Everyone should prepare themselves..." CM Dhami said while interacting with the media in the Assembly premises in Dehradun.

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to conducting recruitment examinations fairly and transparently, noting that over 25,000 appointments have already been made without malpractice. He further said the alleged paper leak in the 2025 graduate-level competitive examination conducted by UKSSSC is currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The UKSSSC graduate-level examination came under scrutiny after allegations of malpractice, prompting the state government to order a judicially supervised probe. On September 24, a five-member SIT headed by Dehradun Rural Superintendent of Police Jaya Baluni was formed to investigate the alleged irregularities and identify those responsible.

On Friday, amid protests, CM Dhami had appealed to the youth to remain cautious of those trying to exploit their interests. "...I appeal to all the youth that they should decide who are leading their movement, those who are bringing the youth onto the streets to serve their own interests, have no connection with the youth or the recruitment process. But our commitment is that just as we have made 25,000 appointments in a transparent manner without any corruption, we will do the same," Dhami said.

