 Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Results Out; Over 31,000 Candidates Selected
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Results Out; Over 31,000 Candidates Selected

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Results Out; Over 31,000 Candidates Selected

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results have been declared by the State CET Cell. Over 31,000 candidates have been assigned MBBS/BDS seats affiliated with MUHS, Nashik. Shortlisted students must report to their allotted colleges by September 29, 2025, with original documents for verification and fee submission.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 | Official Website

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the results of Round 2 seat allotment for NEET UG 2025, marking the way for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the state. Aspirants can view and download the selection list on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

This phase has assigned seats to more than 31,000 candidates, including all seats sanctioned by the Medical Council of India (MCI), National Medical Commission (NMC), and Dental Council of India (DCI) affiliated with Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik.

Shortlisted candidates should bring original documents and photocopies attested during reporting. The institutes will check these to ensure eligibility. The admission will be finalised only after verification and fee payment. CET Cell has reiterated that allotment is temporary and purely on the basis of application details provided.

Read Also
AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 NEET UG Seat Allotment Results Declared; Get Direct Link Here
article-image

Reporting and Admission Schedule

FPJ Shorts
US Says President Donald Trump's 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan Could Deliver 'Breakthrough Within Days' - What Is It?
US Says President Donald Trump's 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan Could Deliver 'Breakthrough Within Days' - What Is It?
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minister Sanjay Shirsat Orders Immediate Panchnamas For Rain-Hit Farmers
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minister Sanjay Shirsat Orders Immediate Panchnamas For Rain-Hit Farmers
'Mumbai Indians Ke Kiye Consider Karo': Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Making Hilarious Request To Hardik Pandya After IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Game; Video
'Mumbai Indians Ke Kiye Consider Karo': Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Making Hilarious Request To Hardik Pandya After IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Game; Video
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO

All candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must report to their respective colleges by September 29, 2025, 5:30 PM. Along with reporting, students are required to fill out a status retention form at the college. Admission will be confirmed only after document verification and payment of applicable fees. Failure to meet the deadline will lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Details in the Seat Allotment List

The allotment list has been designed as per data given by candidates in their NEET UG 2025 application forms. It contains necessary details like All India Rank (AIR), NEET roll number, CET form number, candidate name, category, quota, college code, and present selection status.

Next Steps

The students who are not allocated a seat in Round 2 will wait for the next rounds. However, candidates who get through in this round should report formalities on time so that they can occupy their seats.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Results Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Allahabad HC Sets Aside Suspension Of Banaras Hindu University Zoology Professor

Allahabad HC Sets Aside Suspension Of Banaras Hindu University Zoology Professor

HPSC Assistant Professor Hindi Subject Exam Date Out; Check Details Here

HPSC Assistant Professor Hindi Subject Exam Date Out; Check Details Here

Hyderabad Horror: 3 Men Arrested For Sexually Assaulting School Girls

Hyderabad Horror: 3 Men Arrested For Sexually Assaulting School Girls

Bengal School Job Aspirants March To Bikash Bhavan, Slam WBSSC Grace Marks Policy As Unfair

Bengal School Job Aspirants March To Bikash Bhavan, Slam WBSSC Grace Marks Policy As Unfair

CBSE Opens Applications For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025; Renewal Window Also Active

CBSE Opens Applications For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025; Renewal Window Also Active