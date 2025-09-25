Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Results Out; Over 31,000 Candidates Selected

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 | Official Website

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the results of Round 2 seat allotment for NEET UG 2025, marking the way for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the state. Aspirants can view and download the selection list on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

This phase has assigned seats to more than 31,000 candidates, including all seats sanctioned by the Medical Council of India (MCI), National Medical Commission (NMC), and Dental Council of India (DCI) affiliated with Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik.

Shortlisted candidates should bring original documents and photocopies attested during reporting. The institutes will check these to ensure eligibility. The admission will be finalised only after verification and fee payment. CET Cell has reiterated that allotment is temporary and purely on the basis of application details provided.

Reporting and Admission Schedule

All candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must report to their respective colleges by September 29, 2025, 5:30 PM. Along with reporting, students are required to fill out a status retention form at the college. Admission will be confirmed only after document verification and payment of applicable fees. Failure to meet the deadline will lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Details in the Seat Allotment List

The allotment list has been designed as per data given by candidates in their NEET UG 2025 application forms. It contains necessary details like All India Rank (AIR), NEET roll number, CET form number, candidate name, category, quota, college code, and present selection status.

Next Steps

The students who are not allocated a seat in Round 2 will wait for the next rounds. However, candidates who get through in this round should report formalities on time so that they can occupy their seats.

