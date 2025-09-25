 AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 NEET UG Seat Allotment Results Declared; Get Direct Link Here
HomeEducationAYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 2 NEET UG Seat Allotment Results Declared; Get Direct Link Here

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the Round 2 seat allotment results for AYUSH NEET UG 2025. Candidates must report to their allotted colleges between September 26 and October 3 and complete document verification by October 5. Students should carry original documents, admit cards, and ID proofs while reporting to confirm their seats.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
AYUSH Counselling 2025 | Official Notification

AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) on Thursday published the Round 2 seat allotment results for AYUSH NEET UG 2025. Candidates can view their allotment status on the official AACCC portal aaccc.gov.in.

Reporting and Verification Schedule

Candidates who are being allotted seats through this round are required to report to their respective AYUSH colleges between September 26 and October 3, 2025. Documents of joined candidates will be verified from October 4 to October 5, 2025.

Documents to be brought at the time of Reporting

Students need to bring along with them the originals and attested photocopies (preferably 2 sets) of the following:

-Provisional allotment letter (created online from AACCC portal)

-NEET (UG) 2025 admit card and scorecard released by NTA

-Birth certificate (if not mentioned on Class 10 certificate)

-Class 10th and 12th pass mark sheets and certificates

-Eight photographs, passport-size (same as uploaded during registration)

-Proof of identity (Aadhar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving License)

Queries and Grievances

In case of any query about the allotment, an email has to be sent within the reporting period for the allotment. For requests or complaints submitted after the declaration of the final result, no action will be taken.

What Candidates Should Know

This is a very important round for students applying for admission in Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses. Reporting and document verification must be done in time by the candidates to confirm their secured seats.

AYUSH Counselling 2025: Here's How To Check Seat Allotment Result 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website-- aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the AYUSH Counselling 2025 round 2 NEET UG seat allotment results

Note: Download the seat allotment result and take a print out for future reference.

AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 2 NEET UG Seat Allotment Results Direct Link

