 Vice-Chancellor Of Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University Suspended Amid Allegations Of Rule Violations
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
Vice-Chancellor Of Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University Suspended Amid Allegations Of Rule Violations | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagdeon Tuesday suspended Balraj Singh from the post of the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University in Jaipur district following multiple complaints alleging misuse of authority and violation of university norms, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

The statement said the allegations against Singh include taking decisions beyond his jurisdiction, unauthorised dismissal and transfer of university personnel and disregarding established rules and procedures.

Read Also
France Sees 17% Surge In Indian Student Enrolments, Eyes 30,000 By 2030
article-image

Governor Bagde, exercising his powers as Chancellor, directed that the suspension be effective immediately pending further inquiry into the matter, the statement said.

The university was established in 2013 by the Rajasthan government under the Agriculture University, Jobner Act, 2013.

