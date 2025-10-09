 Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Register Case Over ₹4.84 Crore Property Sale In Violation Of ED Orders
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Register Case Over ₹4.84 Crore Property Sale In Violation Of ED Orders

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Register Case Over ₹4.84 Crore Property Sale In Violation Of ED Orders

The complainant, Shailendra Kumar Ravindra Kumar Gupta, a 50-year-old Assistant Director with the ED, Government of India, Mumbai, stated that the accused, a 44-year-old woman residing in Beed, unlawfully sold a property despite being formally notified of its attachment

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Mahalunge MIDC Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a formal complaint against a woman in Beed for the alleged illegal sale of property that was legally attached by the government. The property in question falls under the limits of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, and a case has been registered at Mahalunge MIDC Police Station. The case was registered on Wednesday afternoon.

The complainant, Shailendra Kumar Ravindra Kumar Gupta, a 50-year-old Assistant Director with the ED, Government of India, Mumbai, stated that the accused, a 44-year-old woman residing in Beed, unlawfully sold a property despite being formally notified of its attachment.

Read Also
'Pune Porsche Crash Case Exposed Systemic Corruption But Police Cracked Entire Blood Sample Swap...
article-image

According to police reports, the property in Nighoje village of Khed Taluka in Pune District had been legally seized by the ED under Sections 5 and 8(a) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002. Complainant Gupta and Deputy Director Kondari Balaji Gurudatta had issued written orders to the accused informing her that the asset was attached.

Despite this clear legal attachment, the accused allegedly proceeded to sell the property via a cash transaction. A sale deed was executed at the Sub-Registrar's Office in Khed in February 2025. The total value of the illegal sale is cited as ₹4.84 Crore. The complaint alleges that the accused knowingly and deliberately violated the government's legal orders with the intent to defraud the state by selling the legally attached asset. Mahalunge MIDC Police are investigating the matter further. 

FPJ Shorts
'He Is The Samay Raina Of Cricket': Netizens React Hilariously As Arshdeep Singh's 'Sixty9ine' T-Shirt Goes Viral During A Recent Interview
'He Is The Samay Raina Of Cricket': Netizens React Hilariously As Arshdeep Singh's 'Sixty9ine' T-Shirt Goes Viral During A Recent Interview
Navi Mumbai Celebrates Marathi Poetry Through Para-Kavya Vachan Competition
Navi Mumbai Celebrates Marathi Poetry Through Para-Kavya Vachan Competition
MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
MSRTC Launches Travel Pass Scheme For Electric Bus Commuters In Maharashtra
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Reject Addiction, Become Cultured Citizens': Girish Mahajan To Students At NMU Youth Fest In...

'Reject Addiction, Become Cultured Citizens': Girish Mahajan To Students At NMU Youth Fest In...

Nashik To Hold 'Torch March' For Sonam Wangchuk's Release, 'Save Nashik' March Against Rising Crime

Nashik To Hold 'Torch March' For Sonam Wangchuk's Release, 'Save Nashik' March Against Rising Crime

Nanded Teacher Vinod Chavan Receives SOF Best Coordinator Award 2024–25

Nanded Teacher Vinod Chavan Receives SOF Best Coordinator Award 2024–25

Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local...

Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local...

Nashik Police Crack Down On Crime: RPI Leader, BJP Leader's Nephew Booked

Nashik Police Crack Down On Crime: RPI Leader, BJP Leader's Nephew Booked