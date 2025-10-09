Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Register Case Over ₹4.84 Crore Property Sale In Violation Of ED Orders

Mahalunge MIDC Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a formal complaint against a woman in Beed for the alleged illegal sale of property that was legally attached by the government. The property in question falls under the limits of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, and a case has been registered at Mahalunge MIDC Police Station. The case was registered on Wednesday afternoon.

The complainant, Shailendra Kumar Ravindra Kumar Gupta, a 50-year-old Assistant Director with the ED, Government of India, Mumbai, stated that the accused, a 44-year-old woman residing in Beed, unlawfully sold a property despite being formally notified of its attachment.

According to police reports, the property in Nighoje village of Khed Taluka in Pune District had been legally seized by the ED under Sections 5 and 8(a) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002. Complainant Gupta and Deputy Director Kondari Balaji Gurudatta had issued written orders to the accused informing her that the asset was attached.

Despite this clear legal attachment, the accused allegedly proceeded to sell the property via a cash transaction. A sale deed was executed at the Sub-Registrar's Office in Khed in February 2025. The total value of the illegal sale is cited as ₹4.84 Crore. The complaint alleges that the accused knowingly and deliberately violated the government's legal orders with the intent to defraud the state by selling the legally attached asset. Mahalunge MIDC Police are investigating the matter further.