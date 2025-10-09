 BJP Workers Upset As Shiv Sena's Ravindra Dhangekar Targets Minister Chandrakant Patil Over Gangster Links
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBJP Workers Upset As Shiv Sena's Ravindra Dhangekar Targets Minister Chandrakant Patil Over Gangster Links

BJP Workers Upset As Shiv Sena's Ravindra Dhangekar Targets Minister Chandrakant Patil Over Gangster Links

Dhiraj Ghate, BJP city unit president, called Dhangekar's attack on Patil a publicity stunt

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
BJP Workers Upset As Shiv Sena's Ravindra Dhangekar Targets Minister Chandrakant Patil Over Gangster Links | Sourced

Pune: The Pune unit of the BJP said on Thursday that it would complain to its leadership against Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar for claiming that a staffer in Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil's office has links with gangster Nilesh Ghaywal.

The Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the BJP are allies in the ruling Mahayuti coalition. While Dhangekar is a former MLA from Kasba Peth in the city, Patil represents the Kothrud assembly seat.

Dhiraj Ghate, BJP city unit president, called Dhangekar's attack on Patil a publicity stunt.

Ghaywal, wanted on charges of murder and extortion, is suspected to have fled to a foreign country even as a case was registered against him recently when his associates allegedly shot at a man in Pune city in a road rage incident.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Cable-Stayed Rail Overbridge, AGLR Widening Delayed; Structural Audit Ordered Amid Encroachment Issues
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local Elections
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For Children
Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural Lapses; Police Can Re-Arrest
Bombay HC Orders Release Of Man Accused Of Raping Hearing And Speech-Impaired Woman Over Procedural Lapses; Police Can Re-Arrest

The gangster managed to obtain a passport despite his criminal background, causing embarrassment to the Maharashtra Home Department.

Since the controversy over Ghaywal erupted, Dhangekar has been alleging that a worker in Chandrakant Patil's office has connections with the fugitive gangster.

Read Also
Maharashtra ATS, Pune Police Conduct Raids At 19 Locations In Kondhwa, Khadak, Khadki, Wanwadi &...
article-image

"The accusations made by Dhangekar are baseless. Whatever he is doing (targeting Patil) is for publicity. He has switched so many parties that he forgets he is now with a party that is in alliance with the BJP," said Ghate.

He said the Pune BJP unit will complain against Dhangekar to their leadership.

"We expect that the senior leadership of his party will reprimand him. If he continues to resort to such conduct, we will respond in our own way," warned Ghate.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local...

Shiv Sena Holds Stambh Pujan For New Central Office In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ahead Of Local...

Nashik Police Crack Down On Crime: RPI Leader, BJP Leader's Nephew Booked

Nashik Police Crack Down On Crime: RPI Leader, BJP Leader's Nephew Booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Early Constitutional Awareness For...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Friend Stabbed To Death In Waluj Over Suspected Affair; Accused Arrested...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Friend Stabbed To Death In Waluj Over Suspected Affair; Accused Arrested...

Hindutva Groups Stage Demonstration & Rasta Roko In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Over Assault On...

Hindutva Groups Stage Demonstration & Rasta Roko In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Over Assault On...