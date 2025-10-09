BJP Workers Upset As Shiv Sena's Ravindra Dhangekar Targets Minister Chandrakant Patil Over Gangster Links | Sourced

Pune: The Pune unit of the BJP said on Thursday that it would complain to its leadership against Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar for claiming that a staffer in Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil's office has links with gangster Nilesh Ghaywal.

The Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the BJP are allies in the ruling Mahayuti coalition. While Dhangekar is a former MLA from Kasba Peth in the city, Patil represents the Kothrud assembly seat.

Dhiraj Ghate, BJP city unit president, called Dhangekar's attack on Patil a publicity stunt.

Ghaywal, wanted on charges of murder and extortion, is suspected to have fled to a foreign country even as a case was registered against him recently when his associates allegedly shot at a man in Pune city in a road rage incident.

The gangster managed to obtain a passport despite his criminal background, causing embarrassment to the Maharashtra Home Department.

Since the controversy over Ghaywal erupted, Dhangekar has been alleging that a worker in Chandrakant Patil's office has connections with the fugitive gangster.

"The accusations made by Dhangekar are baseless. Whatever he is doing (targeting Patil) is for publicity. He has switched so many parties that he forgets he is now with a party that is in alliance with the BJP," said Ghate.

He said the Pune BJP unit will complain against Dhangekar to their leadership.

"We expect that the senior leadership of his party will reprimand him. If he continues to resort to such conduct, we will respond in our own way," warned Ghate.

