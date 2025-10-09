Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Warn Residents: Claim Abandoned Vehicles By October 24 Or They Will Be Scrapped

Representational Image | FPJ Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate's (PCPC) Traffic Branch has issued a final public appeal for owners to claim their abandoned and unclaimed vehicles. They are currently stored at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Moshi parking lot. Failure to claim the vehicles by October 24, 2025, will result in them being scrapped and disposed of.

DCP (Traffic) Vivek Patil said, "The police are taking this decisive step due to the severe accumulation of unclaimed vehicles. They are old, rusted, and occupying the already limited public parking space. These abandoned vehicles were initially removed from city roads. They were causing significant obstruction to public traffic and led to unhygienic conditions."

Police said that vehicle owners must visit the PCMC Moshi Parking Lot to confirm if their vehicle is present and then contact the Traffic Branch to claim it back. Owners must inspect the lot and initiate the claiming process between October 10 and October 24, 2025. Owners must present original documents pertaining to the vehicle. It must include the vehicle number, chassis number, and RTO registration details. Any pending fines against the vehicle must be paid before it is released to the owner.

The move comes as the parking area dedicated to these vehicles is now insufficient. The accumulation of these abandoned vehicles on city roads previously hampered public movement and created unclean environments. The police emphasise that after the deadline of October 24, the vehicles will be scrapped, and no claims or complaints regarding the disposal will be entertained.