 Nilesh Ghaywal Case: Have Given Clear Instructions To Pune Police Commissioner To Take Strict Action, Says Ajit Pawar – VIDEO
Nilesh Ghaywal, wanted in multiple cases, including murder and extortion, is suspected to have fled to a foreign country, prompting the Opposition to target the government

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Nilesh Ghaywal Case: Have Given Clear Instructions To Pune Police Commissioner To Take Strict Action, Says Ajit Pawar – VIDEO | ANI Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that he has instructed the Pune police to take the strongest possible action over the illegal acquisition of a passport by fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal.

Ghaywal, wanted in multiple cases including murder and extortion, is suspected to have fled to a foreign country, prompting the Opposition to target the government. Police claim he obtained the passport by using fraudulent means.

"I have given clear instructions to the Pune police commissioner to take the strongest action against those who try to violate the rules and take the law into their own hands," Pawar said, responding to the row over the fugitive gangster.

A case was recently registered against Ghaywal after his associates allegedly shot and injured a man in Pune city in a road rage incident.

His brother Sachin recently came into the limelight over a gun licence row. The role of Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, came under scrutiny after he allegedly approved the issuance of an arms licence to Sachin despite adverse remarks by Pune police.

Referring to the controversy over the arms licence issued to Sachin Ghaywal, Pawar said the Pune police chief had apprised him that although the home department had approved the issuance of an arms licence, the Pune police chief had not granted it.

Pawar said he would ensure there was no political interference in the case.

"I was with Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) yesterday, and he too asserted that action will be taken against those responsible in the case," Pawar said.

The deputy CM, who is also the guardian minister of Pune, said an inquiry is underway concerning Ghaywal's passport. "It is being probed how he got the passport and whether there was any recommendation," he said.

