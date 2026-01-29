 Ajit Pawar Funeral: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Among High-Profile Dignitaries To Visit Baramati Today For Maha Deputy CM’s Last Rites
Ajit Pawar Funeral: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Among High-Profile Dignitaries To Visit Baramati Today For Maha Deputy CM's Last Rites

Ajit Pawar Funeral: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Among High-Profile Dignitaries To Visit Baramati Today For Maha Deputy CM’s Last Rites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the state honours funeral of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Baramati. The NCP chief died in a plane crash on Wednesday. The state government has declared three days of mourning till January 30, with flags flying at half-mast across Maharashtra.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 07:36 AM IST
Mumbai: A somber atmosphere has blanketed the town of Baramati as it prepares to bid a final farewell to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to arrive in the city on Thursday to pay their last respects to the seasoned leader, whose life was tragically cut short in a plane crash on Wednesday morning.

State Honours Funeral & Three-Day Mourning

The Maharashtra government accorded a funeral with full state honours for the late leader, recognising his four-decade-long service to the state. As part of the protocol, a three-day period of state mourning has been declared till January 30.

During this time, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all government buildings across Maharashtra. The final rites are scheduled to take place at 11:00 am on the grounds of Vidya Pratishthan, an educational landmark closely associated with the Pawar family legacy.

High-Profile Dignitaries To Attend

The funeral will see a massive gathering of India’s top political brass. Joining the Prime Minister and Home Minister are:

- Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

- Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister.

- Sharad Pawar, veteran leader and Ajit Pawar’s uncle.

- Members of the state cabinet, MPs, and MLAs from across party lines.

A heavy security blanket has been thrown over Baramati, with additional police personnel from neighbouring districts deployed to manage the thousands of supporters expected to pour into the town.

A Sudden Tragedy That Shook Maharashtra

The 66-year-old leader, affectionately known as 'Dada,' died on Wednesday when his chartered Learjet 45 crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport. The incident also claimed the lives of four others, including two pilots, Pawar's bodyguard and a flight attendant.

Pawar was en route to his home turf to address rallies for the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections. His sudden demise has left a major political vacuum in Maharashtra, where he was often regarded as a powerhouse of administration and rural mobilisation.

The mortal remains were kept at the Vidya Pratishthan campus at night yesterday to allow the public to pay their respects. "Ajit Dada Amar Rahe" (Long live Ajit Dada) slogans echoed through the streets as local residents and grief-stricken NCP workers gathered in silence, marking the end of a pivotal era in Maharashtra politics.

