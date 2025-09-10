Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Brothers From Naxal-Affected Telangana For Allegedly Stealing INSAS Rifle From Colaba's Navy Nagar; Weapon Recovered

Mumbai Police seize stolen INSAS rifle, arrest two brothers from Telangana linked to Navy Nagar security breach | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch have arrested two brothers from a Naxal-affected region in Telangana for allegedly stealing an INSAS rifle, three loaded magazines, and 40 live cartridges from the highly secure Colaba Navy Nagar area. The stolen rifle and ammunition have been recovered.

Prime Accused a Former Navy Agniveer

The prime accused, Rakesh Dubala, had Currently serving with the Indian Navy in Kochi and later worked briefly in Mumbai. Police are investigating whether the accused had planned to sell the rifle to Naxal groups.

Arrest from Telangana Village

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Raj Tilak Roshan confirmed that the accused brothers, Rakesh and Umesh Dubala, were arrested from Yelgapalli village in Telangana’s Asifabad district. Both hail from the village and run a ration shop. Rakesh studied till Class 12 while Umesh studied till Class 10.

2 Imposters arrested within 48 hrs !!



Acting on a complaint registered at @CuffeParadePS, where an unidentified individual posing as a member of the Navy Q.R.T. squad had absconded with an INSAS rifle, two magazines containing 40 live rounds, and one empty magazine from a sentry… pic.twitter.com/d3Bxuata5f — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 10, 2025

Accused Entered Navy Nagar Disguised as Sailor

On September 4, the duo arrived in Mumbai and conducted a reconnaissance of Navy Nagar. On September 6, Rakesh, wearing a sailor’s dungaree, posed as a security personnel and entered the restricted AP Towers area around 7:30 pm. Claiming to be a replacement guard, he convinced an on-duty sailor to hand over his INSAS rifle, magazines, and ammunition before leaving.

Execution of the Theft

Rakesh’s brother Umesh was waiting outside Navy Nagar. Rakesh threw the rifle with White bag over the wall, which Umesh collected, and both fled the scene. The theft came to light when the original guard returned to the post half an hour later to retrieve his watch and found no replacement present.

Multi-Agency Probe Launched

A theft case was registered at Cuffe Parade police station, and given the seriousness, the Mumbai Crime Branch, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Naval Police, and national security agencies launched a joint investigation. Nine police teams were formed to track the culprits.

After the theft, the brothers traveled with the rifle from Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Pune, then Hyderabad, and finally reached their native village in Telangana. The rifle remained with them throughout the journey.

Police Suspect Naxal Links

Investigations revealed that Rakesh had served as an Agniveer with the Navy in Kochi and Mumbai. Interestingly, the complainant in the case was also an Agniveer, newly deployed at Navy Nagar. Neither of the accused has any prior criminal record.

Also Watch:

While the accused claim they stole the rifle to create a “local reputation,” police suspect deeper motives and are probing whether the weapon was intended to be sold to Naxal groups. The Arms Act has been invoked in the case, and further investigations are underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/