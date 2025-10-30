MNS Exposes Massive Irregularities In Navi Mumbai Voter List Ahead Of Civic Polls |

Ahead of the civic elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has uncovered serious irregularities in Navi Mumbai’s electoral rolls, revealing that a public toilet , the official residence of the Municipal Commissioner, and even Nerul Railway Station have been listed as residential addresses for registered voters.

The party recently submitted a list of nearly 15,000 duplicate and 18,403 fake or unverifiable voter names from the Belapur Assembly constituency to Returning Officer demanding immediate corrective action and a full audit of the voter rolls.

Among the most startling revelations is the registration of 127 voters at the civic chief’s official residence a finding that has alarmed citizens, activists, and political observers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“This is not a clerical mistake. A public toilet cannot be anyone’s residence, the verification process has completely collapsed,” said Gajanan Kale, President of MNS Navi Mumbai. “The fact that 127 names are linked to the Commissioner’s house points to negligence or collusion. Such bogus entries can easily sway election outcomes.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Likewise, voter serial number 51 in list number 148, the registered address allegedly turned out to be a public toilet.

Civic activist B.N. Kumar, convenor of Human Chain Online, warned that the issue strikes at the core of electoral integrity. “When the authenticity of voter lists is in doubt, the democratic process itself is shaken. This is beyond politics, it’s about trust in the system,” he said.

MNS has demanded an immediate audit of the voter rolls and stricter on-ground verification. Civic groups have also urged the Election Commission of India to directly intervene and conduct a transparent verification drive before upcoming elections.

Election officials, meanwhile has informed the party that the process of deleting bogus names will begin November 1, with around 4,000 to 5,000 duplicate entries already removed and action continuing on the remaining cases.

“While genuine voters struggle to find their names during elections, unverifiable entries keep appearing with ease,” an activist remarked, echoing growing public frustration.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/