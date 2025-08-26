Maharashtra’s 16-Year-Old Archer Sharvari Shende Wins Gold At Youth World Archery Championship; Minister Manikrao Kokate Congratulates Winners

Sharvari Shende celebrates her gold medal win at the Youth World Archery Championship, congratulated by Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s 16-year-old archer Sharvari Somnath Shende has brought glory to the state by winning a gold medal at the Youth World Archery Championship held in Winnipeg, Canada.

State Leaders Congratulate Winners

State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate personally congratulated Sharvari over a video call soon after her victory. He praised her golden achievement and lauded her determination and skill.

आपल्या महाराष्ट्राच्या शर्वरी शेंडे ने रचला इतिहास !



शर्वरी यांनी कोरियाला तब्बल दोन वेळा हरवत सेमीफायनल्स आणि फायनल शूटरॉफ्स मध्ये U18 रीकर्व वर्ल्ड यूथ आर्चरी सुवर्ण पदक भारतासाठी जिंकले आहे.



U18 रीकर्व वर्ल्ड यूथ आर्चरीमध्ये केलेले हे अभूतपूर्व यश त्यांच्या धैर्याचे,… pic.twitter.com/aNMfSSjSEc — Manikrao Shivajirao Kokate (@kokate_manikrao) August 25, 2025

Other Medalists Shine

Along with Sharvari’s feat, Maharashtra’s young archer Pritika Pradeep bagged two silver medals, while Gatha Anandrao Khadke secured a bronze medal. Minister Kokate also extended his best wishes to them for their remarkable performances.

On behalf of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Minister Kokate conveyed congratulations to the medal winners for hoisting Maharashtra’s victory flag on the global stage.

The minister also contacted coach Kunal Tavare and ensured that Sharvari received the first congratulatory call from Maharashtra early in the morning, right after her match concluded in Canada.

Also Watch:

Support from the State

Commending the athletes, Kokate said their achievements reflect “relentless effort, hard work, patience, determination, and exceptional skill.” He further assured that the Maharashtra government is committed to supporting their bright future.