Maharashtra’s New Sports Policy to Reflect Athletes’ Expectations: Minister Kokate | File Photo

Maharashtra’s new sports policy will prioritize the expectations and suggestions of athletes, announced State Sports Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate. He directed officials to align the policy with the central government’s sports framework.

Preparations for National Sports Day

At a meeting in Mantralaya to plan the National Sports Day celebrations, the minister assured immediate allocation of funds for a statewide sports festival. The festival is being organized to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Padma Bhushan Major Dhyan Chand.

Officials Attend Key Planning Meeting

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Anil Diggikar, Commissioner Shital Teli, Deputy Secretary Sunil Pandhare, and other officials, including district sports officers via video conferencing. Discussions centered on event preparations.

Events Across Schools and Colleges

Kokate emphasized organizing sports events and competitions at district and taluka levels, involving schools, colleges, universities, and local athletes. On August 29, institutions will hold morning assemblies to honor Major Dhyan Chand, administer the Fit India oath, and conduct 60-minute team and recreational games.

Diverse Activities Over Three Days

On August 30, programs will include local and tribal sports, indoor games, debates, fitness lectures, and inter-collegiate competitions. On August 31, the “Sundays on Cycle” initiative will encourage mass participation.

Inclusive and Widespread Participation

The three-day festival will feature tug-of-war, races, marathons, sack races, yoga, cricket, kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball, cycling, chess, and Olympic value education, alongside Fit India activities. For senior citizens, events such as speed walking, yoga, stretching challenges, and cycling will be included.

Minister Stresses Community Involvement

Kokate underlined the importance of widespread participation to promote fitness and celebrate Maharashtra’s sporting spirit.