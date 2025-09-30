Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Gold Worth ₹3.88 Crore, Rescue 2 Exotic Wildlife Animals In 7 Cases At CSMIA

Mumbai Airport Customs intercept smuggled gold bars and rescue exotic wildlife in multiple operations | File Photo

Mumbai: In seven separate cases Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized smuggled gold collectively worth Rs 3.88 crore and have rescued two exotic wildlife animals.

Seizures from Passengers Arriving from Nairobi

"On the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai, intercepted one passenger arriving from Nairobi to Mumbai and recovered 24 Kt Gold melted bars (04 pcs) having weight of 0.930 Kg valued at Rs 0.97 crores. The gold was found concealed in the clothes worn by the passenger. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of Customs Act," said a Customs official.

Further Interceptions from Nairobi

In another case, "On the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai, intercepted one passenger arriving from Nairobi to Mumbai and recovered 24 Kt Gold melted bars (02 pcs) having weight of 142 Grams valued at Rs 12.97 Lakh. The gold was found concealed in the clothes worn by the passenger."

Additional Seizures from Nairobi

On the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai, intercepted one passenger arriving from Nairobi to Mumbai recovered 24 Kt Gold melted bars (04 pcs) having weight of 0.742 Kg valued at Rs 0.71 crores. The gold was found concealed in the clothes worn by the passenger. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of Customs Act," official said.

More Gold Found on Nairobi Arrivals

"In fourth case, on the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at CSMIA, Mumbai, intercepted one passenger arriving from Nairobi to Mumbai and recovered 24 Kt Gold melted bars (04 pcs) having weight of 0.473 Kg valued at Rs 0.45 crores. The gold was found concealed in the clothes worn by the passenger," official said.

Another Interception from Nairobi

On the basis of profiling, the Customs officers at CSMIA, intercepted one passenger arriving from Nairobi to Mumbai and recovered 24 Kt Gold melted bars (04 pcs) having weight of 0.501 Kg valued at Rs 0.47 crores. The gold was found concealed in the clothes worn by the passenger.

Seizure from Dubai Passenger

In another case, Customs officers at CSMIA, intercepted one passenger arriving from Dubai to Mumbai and recovered 24 Kt Gold Dust in wax (02 Pouches) having weight of 1.110 Kg valued at Rs 1.15 crores. The gold was found concealed in the under garments worn by the passenger. 02 passengers were arrested under the provisions of Customs Act.

Rescue of Exotic Wildlife from Bangkok

On the basis of specific intelligence, Customs officers at CSMI Airport, intercepted one passenger arriving from Bangkok to Mumbai and recovered White Cheeked Gibbon (Nomascus Leocogenys) – 02 Nos. (1 male and 1 female). These wildlife were concealed inside the trolley bag carried by the passenger. One passenger was arrested under the provisions of Customs Act read with Wildlife Protection Act.

