Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Narcotics, Foreign Currency And Unclaimed Gold Worth Crores

Customs seizes narcotics, foreign currency, and unclaimed gold at Mumbai CSMIA over four-day operation | File Photo

Mumbai: The Customs Department at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai Zone-III, carried out multiple interceptions between September 21 and 24, recovering narcotics, foreign currency and unclaimed gold worth several crores.

On September 21, officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Colombo on flight UL-141. Examination of the checked-in trolley bag revealed 2.624 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 2.624 crore. The narcotics were concealed inside the bag, and the passenger was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Acting on specific intelligence the same day, two passengers travelling to Dubai on flight EK-509 were found carrying concealed foreign currency. One passenger had Rs 7.11 lakh, while the other was found with Rs 49.38 lakh, both hidden in handbags.

Two days later, On September 23, a passenger arriving from Bangkok on flight SQ-424 was intercepted after profiling. The checked-in baggage contained 18.400 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 18.4 crore. The passenger was arrested under the NDPS Act. Meanwhile, another passenger travelling to Jakarta on flight 6E-1601 was found carrying Rs 19.17 lakh in concealed foreign currency.

Additionally, custom routine checks near immigration counters led to the recovery of 365 grams of unclaimed gold dust, valued at Rs 38.10 lakh, under the Customs Act, 1962.

Officials said these operations highlight the proactive measures undertaken by Customs authorities to curb illegal activities at one of India’s busiest airports. The multiple interceptions over the four-day period also underscore the effectiveness of enhanced profiling techniques, intelligence sharing, and risk-based examination procedures in deterring smuggling activities at CSMIA.

